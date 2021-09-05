Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $93.54, but opened at $97.94. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 1,635 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

