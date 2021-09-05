Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.58

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.18. Kaltura shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

