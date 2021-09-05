Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $95.47

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.47, but opened at $99.12. Cortexyme shares last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

