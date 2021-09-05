Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Up to $10.94

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $11.30. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

