Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $93.54, but opened at $97.94. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 1,635 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,079,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

