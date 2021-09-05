Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €180.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €129.25 ($152.06) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.18. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

