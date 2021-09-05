STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Shares of STM opened at €37.90 ($44.59) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is €34.24 and its 200-day moving average is €32.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

