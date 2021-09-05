Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.28 ($90.91).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €71.78 ($84.45) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

