Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.90 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.53).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.32 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

