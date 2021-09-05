GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €40.44 ($47.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 46.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.03. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €40.04 ($47.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

