Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,216 shares of company stock worth $293,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 80,821.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUOT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $652.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.