Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.85. Croda International has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6606 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.