Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$155.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.14.

TSE TRI opened at C$148.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$98.68 and a 52-week high of C$151.64.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

