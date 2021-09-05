mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares restated a hold rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday.

MDF stock opened at C$7.73 on Wednesday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

