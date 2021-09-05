BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$70.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB upped their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.22.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$9.16 and a 52 week high of C$50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.