Jefferies Financial Group Increases OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.83

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGI. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.11.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.62. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$991.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.41 million. On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.1109792 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

