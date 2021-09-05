FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.47. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.30.

LB stock opened at C$42.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

