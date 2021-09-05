Brokers Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $10.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.55.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.41. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $463.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

