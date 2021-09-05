Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Northwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of FNWB opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

