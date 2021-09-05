Analysts Set Expectations for Peak Fintech Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Peak Fintech Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Peak Fintech Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of PKKFF opened at $10.79 on Friday. Peak Fintech Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

