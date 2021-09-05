Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.