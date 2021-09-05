Insider Buying: KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Purchases £2,999.70 in Stock

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd purchased 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.70 ($3,919.13).
Shares of KRM stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. KRM22 Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.
