Insider Buying: KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Purchases £2,999.70 in Stock

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd purchased 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.70 ($3,919.13).

Shares of KRM stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. KRM22 Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Get KRM22 alerts:

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.