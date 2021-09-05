Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Paul Smith Sells 118,152 Shares

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

LON MCL opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.00. Morses Club PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Several brokerages have commented on MCL. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

