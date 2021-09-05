Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €177.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €197.25 ($232.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is €183.48 and its 200 day moving average is €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.