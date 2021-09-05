UiPath (PATH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $63.37 on Friday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.42.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.