Qutoutiao (QTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $1.42 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $430.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qutoutiao stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 8,144.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

