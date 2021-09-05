JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €700.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €614.18 ($722.57).

