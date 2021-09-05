Raymond James Boosts NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$10.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.05. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

