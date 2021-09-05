DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $320.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 195,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,803,912 shares.The stock last traded at $310.64 and had previously closed at $294.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.95.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

