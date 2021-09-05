BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Critical Survey

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and BOC Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 33.32% 18.55% 1.86% BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intercorp Financial Services and BOC Hong Kong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 3 0 0 2.00 BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.31%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and BOC Hong Kong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 1.79 $109.65 million $3.57 5.96 BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.40 $4.11 billion N/A N/A

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BOC Hong Kong beats Intercorp Financial Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.