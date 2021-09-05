Immuneering Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 8th

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IMRX opened at $28.31 on Friday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

