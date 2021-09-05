Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.72. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 2,795 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

