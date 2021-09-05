Investors Purchase Large Volume of First Trust Natural Gas ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,547 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,068% compared to the average volume of 218 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,885,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

FCG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

