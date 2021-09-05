SRAX Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, September 17th (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) are scheduled to split on Friday, September 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James boosted their price objective on SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

