Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 8th (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward’s (NYSE:HAYW) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Hayward had issued 40,277,778 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Hayward’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

