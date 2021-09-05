Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 8th (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward’s (NYSE:HAYW) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Hayward had issued 40,277,778 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Hayward’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Shares of HAYW stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
