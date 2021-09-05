Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 121,845.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLXN opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $324.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

