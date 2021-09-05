The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.53-3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +17% yr/yr to $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.The Toro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.570 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get The Toro alerts:

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,546. The Toro has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.