Ghost (GHOST) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001145 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $212,785.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00120664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00802822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

