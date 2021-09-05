SAFE DEAL One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,079.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $980,116.90 and $36,079.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 826,385 coins and its circulating supply is 799,243 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

