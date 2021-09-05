Diamond Price Hits $3.04 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $13,092.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00006104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002517 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057779 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,626,280 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

