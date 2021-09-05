Voyager Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.80 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00007346 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $812.99 million and $2.80 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00801466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

