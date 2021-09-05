DeFinition Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. DeFinition has a market cap of $343,522.91 and $239.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFinition has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00164413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00189210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.26 or 0.07747663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,791.14 or 1.00010207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.00989510 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DZIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.