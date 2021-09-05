Shadows (DOWS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,790.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $155,790.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00120201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00799107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

