ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $90.62 million and approximately $130,722.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.54 or 1.00411048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.49 or 0.00950889 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.07 or 0.00501260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00344720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00076947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005823 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

