Constellation Market Cap Hits $443.46 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $443.46 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00797833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Constellation is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

