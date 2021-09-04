Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 174,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,832. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

