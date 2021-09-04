Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.88 million and $279,410.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00188069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.81 or 0.07742724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.95 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.02 or 0.00991504 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

