QuickX Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.55 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $30,156.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00120054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00799228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047705 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.