PIN Trading Down 36.5% This Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.00 or 0.07774026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.46 or 0.99884782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.39 or 0.00989734 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

