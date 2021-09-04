Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $41.66. 469,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

